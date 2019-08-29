Хамилтън отваря верига веган ресторанти

 

29 Август 2019

Петкратният Ф1 шампион Люис Хамилтън отваря първата верига ресторанти, специализирани за веган бургери - "Neat Burger". Самият Хамилтън не консумира животински продукти от приблизително две години и твърди, че никога не се е чувствал по-здрав и щастлив. Първият ресторант от веригата ше отвори врати на 2 септември в Лондон. Очаква се в следващите две години да бъдат отворени още 14 франчайз заведения в цял свят. Основен доставчик на продукти за ресторантите ще бъде калифорнийската веган компания Beyond Meat.

След като стана веган, Хамилтън е част от редица екологични организации, които са против консумацията на животински продукти.

