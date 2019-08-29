Хамилтън отваря верига веган ресторанти
Те ще са специализирани за веган бургери
29 Август 2019
Today we announce the launch of Neat Burger, a plant-based restaurant chain with a commitment to ethical practices and being kinder to our world. I’m so excited to be part of this company, which aims to revolutionize the way we view meat-free food. @NeatBurger_ pic.twitter.com/Ngj27avBfe— Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) August 29, 2019
След като стана веган, Хамилтън е част от редица екологични организации, които са против консумацията на животински продукти.
F1 champ @LewisHamilton is collaborating with The Cream Group and Beyond Meat to launch @NeatBurger_, the first international, plant-based burger chain. The first opens on Sept. 2 at 4 Princes Street, London, W1B 2LE https://t.co/USG1TUCxSs. There are plans for 14 in 24 months. pic.twitter.com/uD1OVIWAwU— Richard Vines (@Richardvines) August 29, 2019
Lewis Hamilton to launch Neat Burger https://t.co/giSbMAGQwZ— HospitalityInteriors (@HI_magazine) August 29, 2019
