Ботас най-бърз в първия ден от тестовете в Абу Даби, Себ с проблеми

Footage of Perez tapping Vettel into a spin at Turn 11 today at the tyre test in Abu Dhabi #F1 #AbuDhabiTest @ChrisMedlandF1 pic.twitter.com/BwJX91QSoZ

Best times and tyres today at the Pirelli test. Lots of drivers setting their fastest times of the day on 2020 compounds, although fastest time of all was still on 2019 C4 tyre. #F1 #AbuDhabiTest pic.twitter.com/UVlDAO8o1m